When is Hanukkah 2024? Jewish holiday to overlap with Christmas this year

Some years, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah occurs closer to Thanksgiving time, with the eight-day holiday taking place in November or even early December.

In 2024, the festival of lights begins a little bit later -- falling right on Christmas.

But why exactly do the dates of the holiday change each year, and how is it celebrated?

Here's what to know about Hanukkah for 2024.

When is Hanukkah for 2024?

The first day of Hanukkah, or Chanukah, each year takes place on the 25th of the month of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar, which corresponds to November-December in the Gregorian calendar.

The Hebrew calendar is is based on the lunar cycle, the Old Farmer's Almanac says, which means the dates of the holiday according to the Gregorian calendar change yearly.

"For this reason, the beginning of Hanukkah can range from late November to late December," the Old Farmer's Almanac said."

For 2024, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Dec. 25, and lasts for eight nights. The holiday ends at sundown on Jan. 2, 2026.

When was the last time Hanukkah fell on Christmas?

According to Vox, the last time the first night of Hanukkah fell on Christmas Day was in 2005. In 1959, 1921 and 1910, it also fell on Dec. 25, Vox said.

The occurrence happens about every 15 years or so, the article said.

What is the story of Hanukkah and why does it last for eight days?

Hanukkah celebrates the the Maccabean Revolt against the Syrian-Greek army. In the second century B.C., the Holy Land was ruled by the Syrian King Antiochus IV Epiphanes who told the Jewish people they must renounce their religion and accept Greek beliefs or be sentenced to death, according to chabad.org. A small group of poorly armed Jewish rebels, led by Judah Maccabee, fought back and successfully drove the Syrian-Greeks from the land, reclaiming the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

When the victorious rebels sought to light the Temple’s menorah, the seven-branched candelabrum, there was only enough oil to keep the candles burning for a single day. However, in what is considered a miracle in Jewish faith, the flames continued to flicker for eight nights.

While the menorah used in the ancient holy temple only had seven branches, the Hanukkah menorah has nine candlestick holders — one for each night of Hanukkah and the "shamash" (attendant) to light the others.

How is Hanukkah observed?

The main Hanukkah tradition is the lighting of the commemorative menorah. On the first night, two candles are lit: the shamash and the first branch. Over the next seven days, an additional candle is lit until all eight lights are aflame.

Candles are added to the menorah from right to left, but lit each night starting with the left-most candle.

Traditional blessings and songs are recited during the lighting of each candle, which occurs after sunset (except on Fridays when it is lit before the Shabbat candles). Generally, the menorah is placed in a window or doorway for those outside the home to see it.

What are other Hanukkah traditions?

Hanukkah is perceived as a marquee Jewish holiday in the U.S. due to its proximity to Christmas. But in fact, Hanukkah is not as important as the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Passover.

Over the years, one tradition that has been adopted by Jewish Americans is the custom of gift-giving. Jewish parents often give out presents to their children on Hanukkah, sometimes one gift on each of the eight nights.

“It’s important to recognize that it is an American Jewish phenomenon, this gift-giving that’s part of Hanukkah,” Rabbi Menachem Creditor, scholar in residence at the UJA-Federation of New York, told Time magazine. “It’s not historically part of Hanukkah at all.”

Playing the dreidel is also customary during this time. A dreidel is a four-sided spinning top with Hebrew letters written on it. Winning or losing the game depends on the letter which the dreidel lands on when it is spun. Gelt -- traditional chocolate coins, or real money -- is a reward used by children when playing the game.

What kind of food is served on Hanukkah?

Since the holiday is centered around the miracle of the oil, a traditional Hanukkah menu is composed of foods fried in oil. Families typically eat latkes (potato pancakes) garnished with applesauce, sour cream or sugar, and sufganyot (round jelly doughnuts). The holiday also often includes challah bread and brisket.