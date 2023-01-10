When is Election Day 2023 in Chicago?

While most elections only occur in even-numbered years, there are a handful of communities that will hold municipal elections in 2023, and the city of Chicago is one of them.

Barely removed from the contentious 2022 general election, the city will hold both its general election and its runoff in the coming months, with several key offices on the ballot.

Here is what you need to know:

When is the Chicago General Election?

The first round of voting in the 2023 general election in the city of Chicago will take place on Feb. 28, according to the city’s Board of Elections.

What Offices Will be on The Ballot?

In addition to the mayoral race, elections to determine the city’s next clerk and treasurer will also take place, though Anna Valencia and Melissa Conyears-Ervin are running unopposed in those races, respectively.

Finally, all 50 seats on the Chicago City Council will be up for election, and though some members are running unopposed, large fields will compete for others, with more than 10 alderpersons opting not to run for reelection this spring.

What is a Runoff Election?

If a candidate does not receive at least 50% of the vote in the Feb. 28 election, then a runoff election would be held later in the spring.

That date is set for April 4.

In all likelihood, that ballot will include the mayoral race, but aldermanic races may also have to be decided in that second vote.

In races that require runoffs, the top-two vote getters in the February election would square off, with the winner earning election to office.

When Can I Vote?

Early voting will most likely begin the week of Jan. 23, according to the Board of Elections, with several petition challenges still to be decided before the final ballot can be printed.

Early voting sites will open at both the city’s Supersite, where voters from all 50 wards can cast ballots, and then in mid-February early voting sites will open in each of those wards, according to officials.

More information can be found on the BOE website.