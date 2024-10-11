When is Donald Trump coming back to Chicago? Here's what we know

As campaign season winds down and Election Day approaches, former president Donald Trump, the current Republican presidential nominee, is spending more time in Chicago as he attempts to attract voters in key Midwest battleground states.

Most recently, the former president spent Thursday night at Trump International Hotel & Tower before heading to Colorado for a campaign rally. As a result of Trump's stay, security was heightened around the tower. His motorcade also halted traffic for part of the evening rush hour commute, and Metra trains were stopped to allow for the motorcade to travel downtown.

Similarly, the former president stayed at his namesake hotel on the evening of Sept. 27 following a rally in Michigan. He hosted a campaign event in Wisconsin the following day.

Trump will return to Chicago in just a number of days, likely leading to another round of street closures and traffic impacts.

The former president will appear at an event cohosted by Bloomberg in downtown Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 15, according to the Economic Club of Chicago.

According to a press release, Trump will be interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at an unspecified location that morning.

This would be Trump’s second appearance in Chicago during the campaign season, after he spoke as part of a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in the city. The event sparked controversy after Trump attacked Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity and promised to pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he were elected president.