When is daylight saving time? Here's when the annual time change begins

The calendar has turned to March, and that means daylight saving time is right around the corner for most of the United States.

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer in the Chicago area, soon residents will have to push their clocks forward an hour and lose some sleep ahead of the spring and summer seasons.

Here’s what to know.

When is daylight saving time?

Under provisions of the Energy Policy Act passed in 2005 by the U.S. Congress, daylight saving time now begins at 2 a.m. local time on the second Sunday of the month of March.

This year, that will take place on March 9, kicking off 34 weeks of daylight saving time.

What will that do to sunrise and sunset times in the Chicago area?

The shifting time will cause sunrise to take place at 7:11 a.m. on March 9, but sunset will be pushed back to 6:50 p.m., pushing twilight well past 7 p.m.

The Chicago area will have more than 11 hours and 30 minutes of daylight when the clocks shift, drawing ever closer to the spring equinox and having more daylight than darkness.

When are the next milestones for the Chicago area?

On Monday, March 17, the city of Chicago will not only see 12 hours of daylight for the first time since the fall months, but will also get a sunrise occurring before 7 a.m., according to Time and Date.

The spring equinox officially arrives on March 20 at 4:01 a.m. Central time, marking the moment the sun passes over the equator as it continues to get higher in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time will come to an end on the first Sunday in November, which will fall on Nov. 2, 2025.