When is Chicago's 2022 Pride Parade and Festival?

Pride Month has officially begun, sparking a host of events around Chicago.

Gracing Halsted's rainbow-colored street, Chicago's Pride Fest returns this summer from June 18-19 with live music, food and drinks, as well as over 150 art vendors, dancing, drag shows, a pet parade and giveaways.

The festival will run from Addison to Grace Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. the third weekend of June with 60,000 expected to attend, according to organizers.

Here's the full lineup.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Chicago's Pride Parade will follow the weekend after on June 26, after two years of cancelations due to COVID-19 concerns.

The parade is set to step off at noon and travel from Chicago's Uptown neighborhood down into Lincoln Park. The busiest portion of the parade route tends to be in Northhalsted between Belmont Avenue and Grace Street.

Last year, the 2021 parade was rescheduled to the fall to make way for COVID vaccines and LGBTQI+ History Month. Then the fall celebration was canceled as the COVID pandemic raged on.