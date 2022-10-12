When Is Bulls' Opener? Date, Time, TV for Game Vs. Heat

By Rob Schaefer

When is Bulls' opener? Date, time, TV for game vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls' four-game preseason schedule has concluded, which means the regular season is right around the corner.

And it all begins with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is the date, time and streaming information for the Bulls regular-season opener:

When is the Bulls' regular-season opener vs. Miami Heat?

The Bulls' regular-season opener against the Miami Heat is on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Local

UNITED AIRLINES 29 mins ago

United to Offer New Direct Flights From Chicago to Ireland, Barcelona

Banana Republic 1 hour ago

Report: Banana Republic to Leave Magnificent Mile

The schedule-makers gave the Bulls quite the test to open a critical campaign. They went winless with a minus-15 average point differential in four games against the Heat last season, including two losses by a combined 39 points in Miami.

How can I watch the Bulls' regular-season opener vs. Miami Heat?

Bulls vs. Heat will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage directly following the final buzzer. You can stream all of it here.

What is the Bulls' regular-season schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season?

Here is the Bulls' full 82-game slate for the 2022-23 NBA season:

DayDateOpponentTime (CT)
Wed.19-Oct-22at Miami6:30 PM
Fri.21-Oct-22at Washington6:00 PM
Sat.22-Oct-22Cleveland7:00 PM
Mon.24-Oct-22Boston7:00 PM
Wed.26-Oct-22Indiana7:00 PM
Fri.28-Oct-22at San Antonio7:00 PM
Sat.29-Oct-22Philadelphia7:00 PM
Tue.1-Nov-22at Brooklyn6:30 PM
Wed.2-Nov-22Charlotte6:30 PM
Fri.4-Nov-22at Boston6:30 PM
Sun.6-Nov-22at Toronto5:00 PM
Mon.7-Nov-22Toronto7:45 PM
Wed.9-Nov-22New Orleans7:00 PM
Sun.13-Nov-22Denver7:00 PM
Wed.16-Nov-22at New Orleans7:00 PM
Fri.18-Nov-22Orlando7:00 PM
Mon.21-Nov-22Boston7:00 PM
Wed.23-Nov-22at Milwaukee7:00 PM
Fri.25-Nov-22at Oklahoma City7:00 PM
Mon.28-Nov-22at Utah8:00 PM
Wed.30-Nov-22at Phoenix9:00 PM
Fri.2-Dec-22at Golden State9:00 PM
Sun.4-Dec-22at Sacramento5:00 PM
Wed.7-Dec-22Washington7:00 PM
Sat.10-Dec-22Dallas7:00 PM
Sun.11-Dec-22at Atlanta5:30 PM
Wed.14-Dec-22New York6:30 PM
Fri.16-Dec-22New York7:00 PM
Sun.18-Dec-22at Minnesota6:00 PM
Tue.20-Dec-22at Miami6:30 PM
Wed.21-Dec-22at Atlanta6:30 PM
Fri.23-Dec-22at New York6:30 PM
Mon.26-Dec-22Houston7:00 PM
Wed.28-Dec-22Milwaukee7:00 PM
Fri.30-Dec-22Detroit7:00 PM
Sat.31-Dec-22Cleveland6:00 PM
Mon.2-Jan-23at Cleveland6:00 PM
Wed.4-Jan-23Brooklyn7:00 PM
Fri.6-Jan-23at Philadelphia6:30 PM
Sat.7-Jan-23Utah7:00 PM
Mon.9-Jan-23at Boston6:30 PM
Wed.11-Jan-23at Washington6:00 PM
Fri.13-Jan-23Oklahoma City7:00 PM
Sun.15-Jan-23Golden State2:30 PM
Thu.19-Jan-23at Detroit*2:00 PM
Mon.23-Jan-23Atlanta7:00 PM
Tue.24-Jan-23at Indiana6:00 PM
Thu.26-Jan-23at Charlotte6:30 PM
Sat.28-Jan-23at Orlando6:00 PM
Tue.31-Jan-23LA Clippers7:00 PM
Thu.2-Feb-23Charlotte7:00 PM
Sat.4-Feb-23Portland7:00 PM
Mon.6-Feb-23San Antonio7:00 PM
Tue.7-Feb-23at Memphis7:00 PM
Thu.9-Feb-23at Brooklyn6:30 PM
Sat.11-Feb-23at Cleveland7:00 PM
Mon.13-Feb-23Orlando7:00 PM
Wed.15-Feb-23at Indiana6:00 PM
Thu.16-Feb-23Milwaukee6:30 PM
Fri.24-Feb-23Brooklyn9:00 PM
Sun.26-Feb-23Washington2:30 PM
Tue.28-Feb-23at Toronto6:30 PM
Wed.1-Mar-23at Detroit6:00 PM
Fri.3-Mar-23Phoenix7:00 PM
Sun.5-Mar-23Indiana2:30 PM
Wed.8-Mar-23at Denver8:00 PM
Sat.11-Mar-23at Houston7:00 PM
Wed.15-Mar-23Sacramento7:00 PM
Fri.17-Mar-23Minnesota7:00 PM
Sat.18-Mar-23Miami7:00 PM
Mon.20-Mar-23at Philadelphia6:00 PM
Wed.22-Mar-23Philadelphia7:00 PM
Fri.24-Mar-23at Portland9:00 PM
Sun.26-Mar-23at LA Lakers2:30 PM
Mon.27-Mar-23at LA Clippers9:30 PM
Wed.29-Mar-23LA Lakers7:00 PM
Fri.31-Mar-23at Charlotte6:00 PM
Sun.2-Apr-23Memphis2:30 PM
Tue.4-Apr-23Atlanta7:00 PM
Wed.5-Apr-23at Milwaukee6:30 PM
Fri.7-Apr-23at Dallas6:30 PM
Sun.9-Apr-23Detroit12:00 PM

*To be played at Accor Arena, Paris

The campaign will be a crucial one for a team that took strides in 2021-22, winning 46 games and earning a playoff berth for the first time since 2017, but ultimately bowed out in a gentleman's sweep to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us