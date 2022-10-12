When is Bulls' opener? Date, time, TV for game vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls' four-game preseason schedule has concluded, which means the regular season is right around the corner.

And it all begins with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat.

Here is the date, time and streaming information for the Bulls regular-season opener:

When is the Bulls' regular-season opener vs. Miami Heat?

The Bulls' regular-season opener against the Miami Heat is on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The schedule-makers gave the Bulls quite the test to open a critical campaign. They went winless with a minus-15 average point differential in four games against the Heat last season, including two losses by a combined 39 points in Miami.

How can I watch the Bulls' regular-season opener vs. Miami Heat?

Bulls vs. Heat will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage directly following the final buzzer. You can stream all of it here.

What is the Bulls' regular-season schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season?

Here is the Bulls' full 82-game slate for the 2022-23 NBA season:

Day Date Opponent Time (CT) Wed. 19-Oct-22 at Miami 6:30 PM Fri. 21-Oct-22 at Washington 6:00 PM Sat. 22-Oct-22 Cleveland 7:00 PM Mon. 24-Oct-22 Boston 7:00 PM Wed. 26-Oct-22 Indiana 7:00 PM Fri. 28-Oct-22 at San Antonio 7:00 PM Sat. 29-Oct-22 Philadelphia 7:00 PM Tue. 1-Nov-22 at Brooklyn 6:30 PM Wed. 2-Nov-22 Charlotte 6:30 PM Fri. 4-Nov-22 at Boston 6:30 PM Sun. 6-Nov-22 at Toronto 5:00 PM Mon. 7-Nov-22 Toronto 7:45 PM Wed. 9-Nov-22 New Orleans 7:00 PM Sun. 13-Nov-22 Denver 7:00 PM Wed. 16-Nov-22 at New Orleans 7:00 PM Fri. 18-Nov-22 Orlando 7:00 PM Mon. 21-Nov-22 Boston 7:00 PM Wed. 23-Nov-22 at Milwaukee 7:00 PM Fri. 25-Nov-22 at Oklahoma City 7:00 PM Mon. 28-Nov-22 at Utah 8:00 PM Wed. 30-Nov-22 at Phoenix 9:00 PM Fri. 2-Dec-22 at Golden State 9:00 PM Sun. 4-Dec-22 at Sacramento 5:00 PM Wed. 7-Dec-22 Washington 7:00 PM Sat. 10-Dec-22 Dallas 7:00 PM Sun. 11-Dec-22 at Atlanta 5:30 PM Wed. 14-Dec-22 New York 6:30 PM Fri. 16-Dec-22 New York 7:00 PM Sun. 18-Dec-22 at Minnesota 6:00 PM Tue. 20-Dec-22 at Miami 6:30 PM Wed. 21-Dec-22 at Atlanta 6:30 PM Fri. 23-Dec-22 at New York 6:30 PM Mon. 26-Dec-22 Houston 7:00 PM Wed. 28-Dec-22 Milwaukee 7:00 PM Fri. 30-Dec-22 Detroit 7:00 PM Sat. 31-Dec-22 Cleveland 6:00 PM Mon. 2-Jan-23 at Cleveland 6:00 PM Wed. 4-Jan-23 Brooklyn 7:00 PM Fri. 6-Jan-23 at Philadelphia 6:30 PM Sat. 7-Jan-23 Utah 7:00 PM Mon. 9-Jan-23 at Boston 6:30 PM Wed. 11-Jan-23 at Washington 6:00 PM Fri. 13-Jan-23 Oklahoma City 7:00 PM Sun. 15-Jan-23 Golden State 2:30 PM Thu. 19-Jan-23 at Detroit* 2:00 PM Mon. 23-Jan-23 Atlanta 7:00 PM Tue. 24-Jan-23 at Indiana 6:00 PM Thu. 26-Jan-23 at Charlotte 6:30 PM Sat. 28-Jan-23 at Orlando 6:00 PM Tue. 31-Jan-23 LA Clippers 7:00 PM Thu. 2-Feb-23 Charlotte 7:00 PM Sat. 4-Feb-23 Portland 7:00 PM Mon. 6-Feb-23 San Antonio 7:00 PM Tue. 7-Feb-23 at Memphis 7:00 PM Thu. 9-Feb-23 at Brooklyn 6:30 PM Sat. 11-Feb-23 at Cleveland 7:00 PM Mon. 13-Feb-23 Orlando 7:00 PM Wed. 15-Feb-23 at Indiana 6:00 PM Thu. 16-Feb-23 Milwaukee 6:30 PM Fri. 24-Feb-23 Brooklyn 9:00 PM Sun. 26-Feb-23 Washington 2:30 PM Tue. 28-Feb-23 at Toronto 6:30 PM Wed. 1-Mar-23 at Detroit 6:00 PM Fri. 3-Mar-23 Phoenix 7:00 PM Sun. 5-Mar-23 Indiana 2:30 PM Wed. 8-Mar-23 at Denver 8:00 PM Sat. 11-Mar-23 at Houston 7:00 PM Wed. 15-Mar-23 Sacramento 7:00 PM Fri. 17-Mar-23 Minnesota 7:00 PM Sat. 18-Mar-23 Miami 7:00 PM Mon. 20-Mar-23 at Philadelphia 6:00 PM Wed. 22-Mar-23 Philadelphia 7:00 PM Fri. 24-Mar-23 at Portland 9:00 PM Sun. 26-Mar-23 at LA Lakers 2:30 PM Mon. 27-Mar-23 at LA Clippers 9:30 PM Wed. 29-Mar-23 LA Lakers 7:00 PM Fri. 31-Mar-23 at Charlotte 6:00 PM Sun. 2-Apr-23 Memphis 2:30 PM Tue. 4-Apr-23 Atlanta 7:00 PM Wed. 5-Apr-23 at Milwaukee 6:30 PM Fri. 7-Apr-23 at Dallas 6:30 PM Sun. 9-Apr-23 Detroit 12:00 PM

*To be played at Accor Arena, Paris

The campaign will be a crucial one for a team that took strides in 2021-22, winning 46 games and earning a playoff berth for the first time since 2017, but ultimately bowed out in a gentleman's sweep to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

