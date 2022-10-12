When is Bulls' opener? Date, time, TV for game vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bulls' four-game preseason schedule has concluded, which means the regular season is right around the corner.
And it all begins with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat.
Here is the date, time and streaming information for the Bulls regular-season opener:
When is the Bulls' regular-season opener vs. Miami Heat?
The Bulls' regular-season opener against the Miami Heat is on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The schedule-makers gave the Bulls quite the test to open a critical campaign. They went winless with a minus-15 average point differential in four games against the Heat last season, including two losses by a combined 39 points in Miami.
How can I watch the Bulls' regular-season opener vs. Miami Heat?
Bulls vs. Heat will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and postgame coverage directly following the final buzzer. You can stream all of it here.
What is the Bulls' regular-season schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season?
Here is the Bulls' full 82-game slate for the 2022-23 NBA season:
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Wed.
|19-Oct-22
|at Miami
|6:30 PM
|Fri.
|21-Oct-22
|at Washington
|6:00 PM
|Sat.
|22-Oct-22
|Cleveland
|7:00 PM
|Mon.
|24-Oct-22
|Boston
|7:00 PM
|Wed.
|26-Oct-22
|Indiana
|7:00 PM
|Fri.
|28-Oct-22
|at San Antonio
|7:00 PM
|Sat.
|29-Oct-22
|Philadelphia
|7:00 PM
|Tue.
|1-Nov-22
|at Brooklyn
|6:30 PM
|Wed.
|2-Nov-22
|Charlotte
|6:30 PM
|Fri.
|4-Nov-22
|at Boston
|6:30 PM
|Sun.
|6-Nov-22
|at Toronto
|5:00 PM
|Mon.
|7-Nov-22
|Toronto
|7:45 PM
|Wed.
|9-Nov-22
|New Orleans
|7:00 PM
|Sun.
|13-Nov-22
|Denver
|7:00 PM
|Wed.
|16-Nov-22
|at New Orleans
|7:00 PM
|Fri.
|18-Nov-22
|Orlando
|7:00 PM
|Mon.
|21-Nov-22
|Boston
|7:00 PM
|Wed.
|23-Nov-22
|at Milwaukee
|7:00 PM
|Fri.
|25-Nov-22
|at Oklahoma City
|7:00 PM
|Mon.
|28-Nov-22
|at Utah
|8:00 PM
|Wed.
|30-Nov-22
|at Phoenix
|9:00 PM
|Fri.
|2-Dec-22
|at Golden State
|9:00 PM
|Sun.
|4-Dec-22
|at Sacramento
|5:00 PM
|Wed.
|7-Dec-22
|Washington
|7:00 PM
|Sat.
|10-Dec-22
|Dallas
|7:00 PM
|Sun.
|11-Dec-22
|at Atlanta
|5:30 PM
|Wed.
|14-Dec-22
|New York
|6:30 PM
|Fri.
|16-Dec-22
|New York
|7:00 PM
|Sun.
|18-Dec-22
|at Minnesota
|6:00 PM
|Tue.
|20-Dec-22
|at Miami
|6:30 PM
|Wed.
|21-Dec-22
|at Atlanta
|6:30 PM
|Fri.
|23-Dec-22
|at New York
|6:30 PM
|Mon.
|26-Dec-22
|Houston
|7:00 PM
|Wed.
|28-Dec-22
|Milwaukee
|7:00 PM
|Fri.
|30-Dec-22
|Detroit
|7:00 PM
|Sat.
|31-Dec-22
|Cleveland
|6:00 PM
|Mon.
|2-Jan-23
|at Cleveland
|6:00 PM
|Wed.
|4-Jan-23
|Brooklyn
|7:00 PM
|Fri.
|6-Jan-23
|at Philadelphia
|6:30 PM
|Sat.
|7-Jan-23
|Utah
|7:00 PM
|Mon.
|9-Jan-23
|at Boston
|6:30 PM
|Wed.
|11-Jan-23
|at Washington
|6:00 PM
|Fri.
|13-Jan-23
|Oklahoma City
|7:00 PM
|Sun.
|15-Jan-23
|Golden State
|2:30 PM
|Thu.
|19-Jan-23
|at Detroit*
|2:00 PM
|Mon.
|23-Jan-23
|Atlanta
|7:00 PM
|Tue.
|24-Jan-23
|at Indiana
|6:00 PM
|Thu.
|26-Jan-23
|at Charlotte
|6:30 PM
|Sat.
|28-Jan-23
|at Orlando
|6:00 PM
|Tue.
|31-Jan-23
|LA Clippers
|7:00 PM
|Thu.
|2-Feb-23
|Charlotte
|7:00 PM
|Sat.
|4-Feb-23
|Portland
|7:00 PM
|Mon.
|6-Feb-23
|San Antonio
|7:00 PM
|Tue.
|7-Feb-23
|at Memphis
|7:00 PM
|Thu.
|9-Feb-23
|at Brooklyn
|6:30 PM
|Sat.
|11-Feb-23
|at Cleveland
|7:00 PM
|Mon.
|13-Feb-23
|Orlando
|7:00 PM
|Wed.
|15-Feb-23
|at Indiana
|6:00 PM
|Thu.
|16-Feb-23
|Milwaukee
|6:30 PM
|Fri.
|24-Feb-23
|Brooklyn
|9:00 PM
|Sun.
|26-Feb-23
|Washington
|2:30 PM
|Tue.
|28-Feb-23
|at Toronto
|6:30 PM
|Wed.
|1-Mar-23
|at Detroit
|6:00 PM
|Fri.
|3-Mar-23
|Phoenix
|7:00 PM
|Sun.
|5-Mar-23
|Indiana
|2:30 PM
|Wed.
|8-Mar-23
|at Denver
|8:00 PM
|Sat.
|11-Mar-23
|at Houston
|7:00 PM
|Wed.
|15-Mar-23
|Sacramento
|7:00 PM
|Fri.
|17-Mar-23
|Minnesota
|7:00 PM
|Sat.
|18-Mar-23
|Miami
|7:00 PM
|Mon.
|20-Mar-23
|at Philadelphia
|6:00 PM
|Wed.
|22-Mar-23
|Philadelphia
|7:00 PM
|Fri.
|24-Mar-23
|at Portland
|9:00 PM
|Sun.
|26-Mar-23
|at LA Lakers
|2:30 PM
|Mon.
|27-Mar-23
|at LA Clippers
|9:30 PM
|Wed.
|29-Mar-23
|LA Lakers
|7:00 PM
|Fri.
|31-Mar-23
|at Charlotte
|6:00 PM
|Sun.
|2-Apr-23
|Memphis
|2:30 PM
|Tue.
|4-Apr-23
|Atlanta
|7:00 PM
|Wed.
|5-Apr-23
|at Milwaukee
|6:30 PM
|Fri.
|7-Apr-23
|at Dallas
|6:30 PM
|Sun.
|9-Apr-23
|Detroit
|12:00 PM
*To be played at Accor Arena, Paris
The campaign will be a crucial one for a team that took strides in 2021-22, winning 46 games and earning a playoff berth for the first time since 2017, but ultimately bowed out in a gentleman's sweep to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.