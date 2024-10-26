Here's when Illinois' 1st indoor slide park will hold its grand opening ceremony

Slick City Action Park, marketed as the "world's first indoor slide park," recently opened in North Aurora, and is slated to hold a celebration next week to celebrate the occasion.

The "waterless slide park" will host a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 29. according to the business.

Located at 1830 Towne Center, the indoor play park features a number of different "giant, dry slides" with various heights and speeds, a sport air court, and an area for younger children, an arcade, a zipline and more.

Tickets start at $13.99, the site said.

According to a press release, Slick City Action Park locations range from 31,000 to 56,000 square feet. While parts of the park are designed towards younger children, the park says its "revolutionary engineering" is designed for all ages, with a nearly 20% of its revenue coming from adults 18 and older."

Slick City Action Park aims to open 500 locations across the United States, with spots already open in Colorado, Texas and Arizona. More locations are planned for additional cities, including Chandler, Arizona, and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the release said.

More information about the park and hours can be found here.