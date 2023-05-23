Inside the Beverly Arts Center on Monday, Chicago residents had their final opportunity to provide input on who should lead the Chicago Police Department.

"It's enough," one attendee said during the community meeting, hosted by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. "We need to stop the violence. And I don't think the city's doing enough for it."

Monday's meeting, attended by approximately 200 residents, was the last of four community meetings hosted by the newly-formed civilian oversight group, who earlier this year was tasked with conducting a nationwide search to help find and recommend the next Chicago police superintendent. Last month, the committee announced the hiring of Public Sector Search & Consulting, a search firm specializing in law enforcement, to assist with the process.

Currently, the force is being led by interim supt. Fred Waller, a 34-year veteran of the force who appointed to the temporary position by Mayor Brandon Johnson earlier this month.

According to attendees of Monday's meeting, that kind of experience within the Chicago Police Department is crucial, as the majority expressed a desire for a leader from within the city's own ranks.

"Someone who has walked in the shoes of a Chicago Police Officer," one attendee said.

What Happens Next

The committee received 54 applications for the position, including applications from seven police chiefs of major cities. After a series of candidate interviews and background checks, the group has until July 14 to present a list of their top three candidates to Mayor Johnson.

Ultimately, Mayor Johnson will make the final decision, either selecting a candidate from the committee's provided list, or requesting a new list altogether.

“We need a superintendent who can inspire and lead. And who can bring people together, who can foster healing and who can try to move now towards a brighter and more just future for all Chicagoans,” Anthony Driver Jr., the commission’s interim president, told reporters in March. “The safety of our communities depend on it.”

Chicago's former police superintendent, David Brown, who was appointed in 2020 by Lori Lightfoot, announced earlier this year he was stepping down. First Deputy Eric Carter then served as interim superintendent until Johnson took office.

Johnson has repeatedly stated his intention to choose an insider as Brown’s permanent replacement to help restore morale among the rank-and-file, and address the exodus of officers that has left Chicago with 1,700 fewer officers than when Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office.