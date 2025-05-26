When does Wrath of Rakshasa open? What to know about Great America's new coaster

Daily operation has officially commenced at Six Flags Great America in suburban Gurnee, with thrill-seekers anxiously awaiting the full opening of the park's newest roller coaster.

"Wrath of Rakshasa," the park's 15th roller coaster, is slated to officially open to the public on Saturday, May 31, less than a year after its initial announcement.

The park's first dive coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa seats riders seven across in unique three-row trains, with riders held facing straight down at the top of the 180-foot tall lift hill.

The coaster then plunges riders down a beyond-vertical 96-degree, 171-foot drop, reaching top speeds of 67 miles per hour.

The new attraction is manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, a longtime partner of the park behind some of its most beloved roller coasters, including Batman: The Ride, Raging Bull and X-Flight.

The opening of Wrath of Rakshasa coincides with other high-profile debuts of roller coasters across the country, most notably at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, where the nation's first tilt coaster is opening this summer.

Six Flags Great America is now open daily for the summer as of this week, with daily operation continuing through Monday, Aug. 18, when the park will return to weekends only operation through Labor Day weekend.

As for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Chicago, the park is scheduled to open its gates for the first time this season also on Saturday, May 31, with daily operation running from June 14 to Aug. 10.

More information can be found on the park's website.