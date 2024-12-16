When does winter for 2024 start? What to know as the shortest day of the year nears

Soon, the shortest day of the year -- the winter solstice -- will be behind us for 2024.

But when exactly does it take place, and what does it signify?

Here's what to know, as the first day of winter approaches in Chicago.

What is the winter solstice?

The first day of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice, which for 2024 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 21.

"The winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight throughout the year, making it the “shortest day” of the year," the Old Farmers Almanac says. "Thankfully, after we reach the winter solstice, the days begin to grow longer and longer again until we reach the summer solstice—the first day of summer and the longest day of the year."

When is the winter solstice?

This year, the winter solstice will officially occur at 3:21 a.m. Central Standard Time on Saturday, Dec. 21, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter solstice however doesn't last a day -- it only lasts a moment, when the hemisphere is titled as far asway from the sun as possible, the Old Farmer's Almanac said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Can you see the winter solstice?

Sort of.

Each day, the sun traces a path across the sky, rising in the east and setting in the west. As the winter solstice approaches and the number of hours of sunlight in a day decreases, the sun's path sinks lower in the sky, though it follows the same general arc.

By the time the winter solstice arrives, the sun sits at the lowest position in the sky it can.

As a result, the shadow you cast becomes longer and longer as the winter solstice approaches. So, while solstices aren't nearly as visible as eclipses, if you go outside at noon on the winter solstice, your shadow will be the longest it will be all year.

When will days start getting longer?

While the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year, it also means more sunlight on the way.

The day after the winter solstice, Chicago will slowly begin gaining daylight, but it may be hard to notice at first. In fact, according to TimeandDate.com, the city will have gained just under four minutes of daylight in the final 10 days of the year, with sunset occurring just before 4:30 p.m.

Around New Year’s Day, Chicago will still be gaining daylight each day, but sunrise will be occurring at its latest point of the year, with the sun coming up around 7:18 a.m. each day.

By the end of January, Chicago will be gaining two minutes of daylight per day, and sunset will be occurring after 5 p.m. for the first time since daylight saving time ended on Nov. 3.

Jan. 30 will also be the date that Chicago eclipses 10 hours of daylight, with bigger and bigger gains coming as the winter continues.