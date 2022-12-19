When Does the Christkindlmarket End in Chicago? Important Dates to Know

One of Chicago's most popular Christmastime attractions, the Christkindlmarket attracts visitors from both near and far.

A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes. If you've been wanting to visit this season, but haven't done so, the days to stop by are numbered - at least this year.

The market at Daley Plaza wraps up on Christmas Eve, as does the location in Aurora, which debuted this season. The Daley Plaza Christkindlmarket is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Christmas Eve, the market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Aurora, you can stop by RiverEdge Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. On Christmas Eve, the market will operate on reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

If you can't go until after Christmas, there's one option that may fit in your schedule.

The Christkindlmarket at Gallagher Way runs until New Year's Eve. Operating times are listed below: