When does summer start for 2025? What to know about the changing of the season

Warmer temperatures may be approaching in the Chicago area, but summer isn't here quite yet- technically speaking, that is.

The official start date of the season is up for debate, as some people measure it by meteorological standards and others by astronomical standards.

While meteorological seasons align with three-month periods, meaning the summer begins alongside the start of June, the astronomical summer doesn't get underway until later in the month.

Tied to the summer solstice, the point when one of Earth's poles is at its maximum tilt towards the sun, the astronomical start of summer coincides with the longest day of the year.

In 2025, the astronomical summer will officially begin on June 20, with the summer solstice occurring that evening at 9:42 p.m. local time.

According to timeanddate.com, Chicago will see 15 hours, 13 minutes and 41 seconds of daylight on both June 20 and June 21, marking the longest days of the year.

On those dates, Chicago will see a sunrise at 5:15 a.m. and a sunset at 8:29 p.m., with days gradually getting shorter after June 21.

While those dates mark the longest of the year and the latest sunset, Chicago will see a 5:14 a.m. sunrise for seven days leading up to the summer solstice, albeit with slightly earlier sunset times.