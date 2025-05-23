When does summer officially start? It depends

Though Chicago-area residents are still feeling unseasonably cool temperatures, Memorial Day weekend celebrations in the coming days mark the unofficial start of summer across the United States.

But when does the season actually begin?

While meteorological seasons align with three-month periods, meaning the summer begins alongside the start of June, the astronomical summer doesn't get underway until later in the month.

Tied to the summer solstice, or the point when one of Earth's poles is at its maximum tilt towards the sun, the astronomical start of summer coincides with the longest day of the year.

In 2025, the astronomical summer will officially begin on June 20, with the summer solstice occurring that evening at 9:42 p.m. local time.

According to timeanddate.com, Chicago will see 15 hours, 13 minutes and 41 seconds of daylight on both June 20 and June 21, marking the longest days of the year.

On those dates, Chicago will see a sunrise at 5:15 a.m. and a sunset at 8:29 p.m., with days gradually getting shorter after June 21.

While those dates mark the longest of the year and the latest sunset, Chicago will see a 5:14 a.m. sunrise for seven days leading up to the summer solstice, albeit with slightly earlier sunset times.