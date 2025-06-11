When does summer officially begin? Here's what to know

Although summer feels well underway in the Chicago area, with hot temperatures, sunny skies and baseball season in action, the astronomical start to the season has still yet to occur.

While meteorological summer is already underway, as seasons align with three-month periods on the calendar, astronomical summer begins at the summer solstice, when the sun reaches its most northerly point in the sky for the year, according to Adler Planetarium.

The summer solstice coincides with the year's longest day, leading to a total of 15 hours and 14 minutes of daylight time in the Chicago area on June 20.

On that date, the sunrise will occur at 5:15 a.m. with a sunset at 8:29 p.m. The summer solstice occurs shortly thereafter at 9:42 p.m.

From that point on, days will slowly begin to get shorter, with that process continuing through the winter solstice in December, when the year's shortest day occurs.

While June 20 and June 21 mark the longest of the year and the latest sunset, Chicago will see a 5:14 a.m. sunrise for seven days leading up to the summer solstice, albeit with slightly earlier sunset times.