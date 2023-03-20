When Does Six Flags Open? What to Know Ahead of the 2023 Season

Thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies rejoice: Six Flags Great America will officially open for the 2023 season April 22.

Hours of operation and dates for the theme park, which located in the Chicago suburb of Gurnee, vary, according to Six Flags' online schedule. Most days and weekends, the park will open at 10:30 a.m. However, closing time varies between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the week, and 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the weekends.

"Please be sure to check back on the morning of the day you are going to visit because park hours are subject to change," the park says. "If there are no operating hours listed for a particular date, the park is closed. Times given are local to the park"

Single day tickets are available for $44.99, with Gold, Platinum and Diamond passes available.

Special events slated for the 2023 season includes the Coca-Cola July 4 Fest and the Taste of Six Flags: Part After Dark in July, Viva La Fiesta in August, Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest in September and October.

If you are planning a trip, head's up: no cash will be accepted at the park.

"Six Flags ONLY accepts card payments onsite," park officials say. "This includes parking. We have cash-to-card devices inside the park."

Here's more information about the 2023 season at Six Flags Great America.