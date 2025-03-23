When does Six Flags Great America open in 2025? Here's what to know

Spring is officially underway, and while the weather at this time of year is unpredictable in the Chicago area, a sure sign of warmer days to come is just weeks away.

Thrill-seekers in the region can rejoice, with Six Flags Great America in Gurnee slated to open in less than a month.

Known as one of the premier amusement parks in the Midwest, Great America will open for the season on Friday, April 18, according to Six Flags’ website.

The park will be open Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, then will begin weekend-only hours into the early part of May.

Six Flags Great America will add a third weekend day to its schedule beginning on Friday, May 9, then will be open Thursday, May 15.

Beginning on Monday, May 26, the park will be open seven days a week through the summer, reverting to a weekend-only schedule after schools reopen in mid-August, according to officials.

While the opening date of the brand new Wrath of Rakshasa is not yet known, the attraction will be the park’s 16th roller coaster, boasting a 96-degree beyond-vertical drop and five inversions, which will surely be welcome news to the park’s loyal fans.

Daily tickets to the park cost $45 before taxes, with season passes available starting at $69, according to the park’s website.