When does Six Flags Great America open? Here's what to know

With unseasonably warm temperatures making the Chicago area feel like spring this week, many may be wondering when they can get outdoors to ride some of the Midwest's most beloved roller coasters again.

Located in north suburban Gurnee, Six Flags Great America is preparing to open for the season, one in which the park will debut its 16th roller coaster, the record-breaking Wrath of Rakshasa, a dive coaster boasting a 96-degree beyond-vertical drop and five inversions.

While the opening date of Wrath of Rakshasa remains unknown, Six Flags Great America will open for the season on Friday, April 18, operating from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

The park will then operate on a weekends-only schedule until Friday, May 9, gradually adding one day of operation each week in May up until the week of Memorial Day, when the park will begin daily operations for the summer, according to its website.

Six Flags Great America will then be open daily through Monday, Aug. 18, when weekends-only operations will resume as students across the Chicago and Milwaukee areas head back to school.

The summer season at the park will officially conclude on Monday, Sept. 1, which is Labor Day. Hours for possible weekend operation in September and Fright Fest in October have yet to be announced.