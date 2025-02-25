Six Flags Great America

When does Six Flags Great America open? Here's what to know

The Gurnee park will open for the season on Friday, April 18, though daily operations won't begin immediately

By Peter Marzano

Courtesy Six Flags Great America

With unseasonably warm temperatures making the Chicago area feel like spring this week, many may be wondering when they can get outdoors to ride some of the Midwest's most beloved roller coasters again.

Located in north suburban Gurnee, Six Flags Great America is preparing to open for the season, one in which the park will debut its 16th roller coaster, the record-breaking Wrath of Rakshasa, a dive coaster boasting a 96-degree beyond-vertical drop and five inversions.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

While the opening date of Wrath of Rakshasa remains unknown, Six Flags Great America will open for the season on Friday, April 18, operating from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

Six Flags Great America Feb 18

Iconic Six Flags Great America roller coaster to be named coaster landmark

Six Flags Great America Jan 29

Six Flags Great America shares latest ‘Wrath of Rakshasa' construction update

The park will then operate on a weekends-only schedule until Friday, May 9, gradually adding one day of operation each week in May up until the week of Memorial Day, when the park will begin daily operations for the summer, according to its website.

Six Flags Great America will then be open daily through Monday, Aug. 18, when weekends-only operations will resume as students across the Chicago and Milwaukee areas head back to school.

The summer season at the park will officially conclude on Monday, Sept. 1, which is Labor Day. Hours for possible weekend operation in September and Fright Fest in October have yet to be announced.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Six Flags Great America
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us