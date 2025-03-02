As the calendar flips to March, the Chicago area is getting closer to theme park season, meaning that Six Flags Great America will soon be open.

The iconic theme park located in suburban Gurnee will unveil a new roller coaster this year and will also feature plenty of other events and attractions for thrill seekers.

According to Six Flags’ website, the Great America theme park will open for the season on Friday, April 18, just in time for the Easter holiday weekend.

The park will be open Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, then will begin weekend-only hours into the early part of May, according to its website.

While the opening date of the brand new Wrath of Rakshasa is not yet known, the attraction will be the park’s 16th roller coaster, boasting a 96-degree beyond-vertical drop and five inversions, which will surely be welcome news to the park’s loyal fans.

Six Flags Great America will add a third weekend day to its schedule beginning on Friday, May 9, then will be open Thursday, May 15.

Beginning on Monday, May 26, the park will be open seven days a week through the summer, reverting to a weekend-only schedule after schools reopen in mid-August, according to officials.

Daily tickets to the park cost $45 before taxes, with season passes available starting at $69, according to the park’s website.