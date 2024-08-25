Summer is winding down and waterparks are gearing up to close for the season, but the same can't be said for the Chicago area's largest amusement park.

Six Flags Great America will remain open through part of the fall, and in a few weeks' time, the experience will be markedly different. Six Flags is gearing up for its seasonal Fright Fest, the amusement park's scariest time of the year.

This year's lineup aims to pack the thrills with five haunted houses, nine scare zones and fresh terrifying themes -- plus three new haunted house experiences. The new haunted houses are inspired by themes from the well-known horror franchises "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Stranger Things" and "Saw."

If you'd like to visit before Fright Fest gets underway, here's when you'll have the chance:

Sunday, Aug. 25

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

Sunday, Sept. 8

Fright Fest, meanwhile, kicks off Saturday, Sept. 14 and runs on select days through Nov. 3, when the park closes for the season.