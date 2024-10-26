When does Six Flags Great America close for the season? Here's what to know

With Halloween just days away and temperatures getting cooler, the season is beginning to wind down at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, with the spooky Fright Fest having just a few more days of operation.

Though daily operations at the park have been closed since mid-August, thrill-seekers have still been able to get some rides in on weekends thanks to Fright Fest.

The annual event, in which the park is typically open on weekends and Thursday and Friday evenings in addition to Halloween, with spooky, immersive theming throughout every inch of one of the Midwest's premier theme parks.

While those cherished weekend hours will remain in effect for a few more weeks, time is running out if you're hoping to ride many of the region's renowned thrill rides ahead of the park's closure for the winter.

Despite the park's seasonal closing arriving soon, guests will have a few extra days after Halloween to enjoy the Gurnee park before it shuts its gates for 2024.

Here are the remaining dates and hours of operation for Six Flags Great America this year:

Sat. Oct. 26: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Sun. Oct. 27: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Thurs., Oct. 31: 6-11 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 1: 6-11 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 2: 12-11 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 3: 12-9 p.m.

In addition to Fright Fest, the park is also hosting its Oktoberfest Food Festival, featuring craft and seasonal brews with German-inspired dishes on the Yukon BBQ Pit patio on select days through the end of the season.

The park's eventual 2025 opening will be highly anticipated, with Wrath of Rakshasa, the park's first new roller coaster in six years, expected to open in the early summer.