Valentine's Day hasn't arrived yet and St. Patrick's Day is still more than a month away.

But a green-colored, minty favorite is already making a return.

McDonald's popular Shamrock Shake typically comes back well ahead of spring, and this year is no exception. Some of the Chicago-based fast food giant's locations have already begun offering the sweet concoction. You just might be able to get your hands on one early -- if your local McDonald's has rolled it out.

However, it's official return hasn't been announced quite yet. Last year, McDonald's brought the Shamrock Shake back on Feb. 5. Though in 2023 the story was much different; it didn't hit menus until Feb. 20.

Perhaps you haven't had a Shamrock Shake or need a refresher on what it contains.

The iconic treat is made with vanilla soft serve before being blended with mint syrup and topped with a sweet, whipped topping.

In recent years, the Shamrock Shake has been released alongside a similar minty treat - the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. Whether the limited-time McFlurry will be available again remains unclear.

When it comes to minty treats, McDonald's has some competition this year.

Wendy's has partnered with the Girl Scouts of the USA to whip up a Thin Mints Frosty.

The frosty is swirled with Thin Mints cookie flavor that the brands describe as “minty-chocolatey” and is finished with a crumbly, cookie butter-esque topping, TODAY.com reported. Customers can get the “Thin Mints-inspired swirl” with either a Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty base.