When does Illinois' largest water park open for the summer? Here's what to know

After a couple of summer-like days to finish the work week in the Chicago area, many may be wondering when area water parks will open as the seasons begin to change.

The state's largest water park, suburban Yorkville's Raging Waves, is just one week away from opening its gates for the start of the 2025 summer season.

The park's first day of operation will be Saturday, May 24, operating from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day of Memorial Day weekend.

Daily operation for the park will commence the following week on May 31, with Raging Waves open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 6 before starting extended hours the next day.

From June 7-27, Raging Waves will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with hours then extending a final time from June 28 to Aug. 3, when the park will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Raging Waves will then return to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. operations from Aug. 4-10 and on the weekends of Aug. 16-17 and Aug. 23-24.

From Aug. 11-15 and on the final two weekends of the season, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 (Labor Day weekend) and Sept. 6-7, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The park also warns that some attractions may be closed during operation from Aug. 14-16, as the return to school for area students leads to diminished staffing, according to the Raging Waves website.

More information on park operations for the season can be found here.