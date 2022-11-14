When Does Black Friday Start in the Chicago Area?

One of the most busiest days for shoppers and retailers alike is inching closer on the calendar: Black Friday.
When Thanksgiving comes and goes, a number of stores will open their doors at special hours Nov. 25 for a day packed with deals.
Here's a list of upcoming holiday hours for malls and stores in the Chicago area:
Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fox Valley Mall: Aurora
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Gurnee Mills: Gurnee
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Water Tower Place: Chicago
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Old Orchard Mall: Skokie
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Orland Square Mall: Orland Park
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorktown Mall: Lombard
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Target
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Walmart
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Costco
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Macy's
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.