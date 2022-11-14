When Does Black Friday Start in the Chicago Area?

One of the most busiest days for shoppers and retailers alike is inching closer on the calendar: Black Friday.

When Thanksgiving comes and goes, a number of stores will open their doors at special hours Nov. 25 for a day packed with deals.

Here's a list of upcoming holiday hours for malls and stores in the Chicago area:

Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fox Valley Mall: Aurora

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chicago Ridge Mall: Chicago Ridge

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gurnee Mills: Gurnee

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hawthorn Mall: Vernon Hills

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Water Tower Place: Chicago

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oakbrook Center: Oakbrook

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Old Orchard Mall: Skokie

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Orland Square Mall: Orland Park

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Woodfield Mall: Schaumburg

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorktown Mall: Lombard

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Macy's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.