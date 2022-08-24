When do the Chicago Bears play again? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have one final preseason game to play. The team will play their final game on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

The Bears hold a perfect 2-0 record in the preseason. They've defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason slate so far.

The final preseason game holds the most interest to fans compared to the previous two games. Head coach Matt Eberflus announced the starters will play the first half of the game. In the first two games, they've played as much as one possession or one quarter.

"I would just say I'll just reiterate, just the style, the style of what we're looking for, the way we finish plays, the way we run the ball, the way we operate just in terms of first and second down and also third down," Eberflus said of what's important for the offense Saturday. "We have to improve there from last game. And then two-minute. Hopefully we'll be able to get a two-minute drive in there and we'll be able to operate that because we've certainly worked on it a lot. So, we want to be able to see that hopefully."

After their final preseason game, the team will rest up for two weeks until their regular season home opener versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11.

