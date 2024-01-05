When can you start filing taxes in 2024? Here's what to know as tax season approaches

The holidays are over, the new year is in full swing, and before you know it, tax season will be here.

If you're thinking about filing early and hoping for a sizable refund, you might want to start getting your documents in order. While the Internal Revenue Service hasn't announced when it will begin accepting returns this year, it will likely be in January based on recent years. In 2023, processing and return acceptance began on Jan. 23.

This year, the due date for tax returns will fall on April 15 for the first time since 2019.

In 2020, the deadline for taxes was pushed back to July 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the 2021 due date fell on May 17 for the same reason. The deadline fell on April 18 in both 2022 and 2023 because of the observance of Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C.

If you pay quarterly taxes, due dates are listed below.

Jan. 1-March 31 pay period: April 15

April 1-May 31 pay period: June 15

June 1-Aug. 31 pay period: Sept. 15

Sept. 1-Dec. 31 pay period: Jan. 15 of the following year

Often feel overwhelmed when tax time rolls around?

The IRS has a number of tips, tricks and resources to help make the process easier. For questions about who needs to file a tax return, the best filing status to use and who you can claim as a dependent, filers are encouraged to use the Interactive Tax Assistant on the IRS website.

Low-to-moderate income workers and families may receive a larger refund than expected through the Earned Income Tax Credit. A separate online tool is available to determine eligibility and the estimated amount of credit. Additional resourecs can be found here.