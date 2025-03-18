When do Lollapalooza tickets go on sale? Here's what to know after lineup drop

Looking to secure your ticket to Lollapalooza following Tuesday morning's big lineup announcement?

You won't have to wait long.

Presale tickets for the fest go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to organizers, this offers the "guaranteed lowest-price four-day tickets," but only for one hour only.

Dates for remaining ticket sales have not yet been released.

The popular festival will bring big names like Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rüfüs Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Gracie Abrams and Doechii, among many others, to the city this summer.

See the full lineup below:

LOLLA 2025 🤘



Presale starts Thursday, 3/20 at 10am CT with guaranteed lowest-price 4-Day Tickets for ONE HOUR ONLY.



The flagship music festival is set to take place July 31 through Aug. 3 in Grant Park. The festival in recent years has typically included eight primary headliners, with two headliners performing at the conclusion of the festival's events each evening.

Last week, Lollapalooza began posting videos to social media, teasing some of the artists set to perform through music clips Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Commenters guessed, some correctly, Imogen Heap, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone and more.

In 2024, Lollapalooza headliners included Blink-182, The Killers, SZA, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martine, Future, Metro Boomin and more.

The Lolla announcement comes as another popular summer music festival announced it will not return to the city.

In November 2024, Pitchfork Music Festival, which had been held in Chicago's Union Park since 2005, announced it would not be held in 2025, ending a nearly 20-year run.

Riot Fest's 2024 music festival nearly moved to the suburbs following disagreements with the Chicago Park District, but wound up being held in its longtime home of Douglass Park. According to Riot Fest's website, the 2025 music festival is slated to take place again in Chicago at Douglass Park Sept. 19-21.