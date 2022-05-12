When Do Chicago Beaches Open for the 2022 Season?

It may be hot out there in Chicago, but you can't swim at the beach just yet.

While temperatures Thursday are expected to be hot and humid again, and Wednesday's high temperature of 90 degrees even broke a weather record, the city's beaches don't open for the season for a few more weeks.

According to the Chicago Park District the 2022 beach season begins Memorial Day Weekend and runs through Labor Day. Swimming is only permitted at beaches during the season when lifeguards are on duty, which is 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day.

Swimming anywhere else along the lakefront is not permitted.

According to the park district, the water at Lake Michigan is around 40 degrees. Water temperatures under 50 degrees can be dangerous and increases the chances of a cold shock.

According to NBC 5 meteorologist Alicia Roman, Thursday will see another hot and muggy day, with a near-record warmth and high temperature of 90, but cooler near the lakefront. That's just degrees shy of the weather record for May 12, set in 1956.

The heat index level is expected to reach 100 in some areas west of the city.

According to the National Weather Service, the city of Chicago set a new record Wednesday for warmest temperatures ever recorded on May 11 when O’Hare International Airport hit 90 degrees.

Officials say that Wednesday’s temperatures marked the earliest the city has observed its first 90-degree day in more than a decade.

The record-high is about a month ahead of schedule, with officials saying that the first 90-degree day of the year typically doesn’t happen until around June 5.

Temperatures are expected to once again approach record-heat on Friday before starting to cool off this weekend.