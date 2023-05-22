The Chicago forecast this week calls for sunny skies, warm temperatures and wild, dry weather. But you can't go for a swim at the beach -- yet.

Chicago beaches open for the 2023 season at 11 a.m. Friday, a post from the Chicago Park District says. "The beach season runs from the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day," the post reads. "During the beach season, swimming is permitted in designated swim areas at the beaches when lifeguards are on duty from 11 am - 7 pm daily."

"Swimming anywhere else along the lakefront is strictly prohibited and dangerous," the post continues.

Additionally, the park district's website states that swim conditions are updated each day around 11 a.m. "based on weather and surf conditions, and around 1:30 pm based on water quality conditions."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Flags may be updated throughout the day as needed," the park district continues.

Flag Warning System

Chicago beaches abide by a flag warning system to determine whether its safe to swim at each beach:

Green Flag: A green flag means that there are no swimming restrictions, swimming is permitted.

A green flag means that there are no swimming restrictions, swimming is permitted. Yellow Flag: A yellow flag means that a swim advisory is in place: swimming is allowed but caution is advised.

A yellow flag means that a swim advisory is in place: swimming is allowed but caution is advised. Red Flag: A red flag means that a swim ban is in place, swimming is not allowed, as conditions do not meet safe swimming standards.

You can check the daily status of each beach here, or by calling (312) 74-BEACH. Signs with conditions are also posted at each beach.

Chicago beaches will remain open until Labor Day weekend.

What's a Safe Water Temperature for Swimming?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, cold-water immersion can create a condition called “immersion hypothermia,” which can conduct heat away from the body up to 25 times faster than air.

Hypothermia can occur at some level in any water that is below 70 degrees, according to NIOSH.

According to The National Weather Service, "55 degree water may not sound very cold, but it can be deadly. Plunging into cold water of any temperature becomes dangerous if you aren’t prepared for what the sudden exposure can do to your body and brain."

The National Centers for Environmental Information and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that "70 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit is the range where most folks feel 'comfortable' swimming."

How to Check the Current Water Temperature at Lake Michigan? What's a Safe

While it may be outside, the water may still be cold. Here's how to check the current water temperature and conditions at Lake Michigan.