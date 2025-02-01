When does daylight saving time begin? Here's what to know about ‘springing forward'

The final month of meteorological winter is now underway, and though plenty of cold days remain ahead, those looking forward to the summer may be wondering when clocks will "spring forward" for daylight saving time.

While the United States is currently in standard time, much of the country will switch to daylight time beginning on the second Sunday in March, with clocks "springing forward" one hour, leading to more evening daylight.

Daylight saving time is then in effect through the first Sunday of November in most of the U.S.

For 2024, daylight saving time came to an end Nov. 3, with clocks "falling back" an hour. In 2025, it's set to resume in the U.S. on Mar. 9, when clocks move one hour ahead (and people, for that matter, lose one hour of sleep).

But it wasn't always this way.

Here's a breakdown of what it is, why it was created, what states observe it and more.

Why do we have daylight saving time? Why it was created

Clocks used to spring ahead on the first Sunday in April and remained that way until the final Sunday in October, but a change was put in place in part to allow children to trick-or-treat in more daylight.

In the United States, daylight saving time lasts for a total of 34 weeks, running from early-to-mid March to the beginning of November in states that observe it.

Some people like to credit Benjamin Franklin as the inventor of daylight saving time when he wrote in a 1784 essay about saving candles and saying, "Early to bed, early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise." But that was meant more as satire than a serious consideration.

Germany was the first to adopt daylight saving time on May 1, 1916, during World War I as a way to conserve fuel. The rest of Europe followed soon after.

The United States didn't adopt daylight saving time until March 19, 1918, with the intention of adding additional daylight hours also as a way to help save energy costs during World War I, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. However, it was unpopular and abolished after World War I.

On Feb. 9, 1942, Franklin Roosevelt instituted a year-round daylight saving time, which he called "wartime." The law, was again meant to instate daylight saving time to "help conserve fuel and promote national security defense," the department said. This lasted until Sept. 30, 1945.

Daylight saving time didn't become standard in the US until the passage of the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which mandated standard time across the country within established time zones. It stated that clocks would advance one hour at 2 a.m. on the last Sunday in April and turn back one hour at 2 a.m. on the last Sunday in October.

States could still exempt themselves from daylight saving time, as long as the entire state did so. In the 1970s, due to the 1973 oil embargo, Congress enacted a trial period of year-round daylight saving time from January 1974 to April 1975 in order to conserve energy.

But portions of the law have been changed a few times since, the department said. The policy as it stands today, implemented by former President George W. Bush in 2005, extended daylight saving time by a few weeks, starting on the second Sunday in March, and ending on the first Sunday in November.

Which states don't observe daylight saving time?

Nearly every U.S. state observes daylight saving time, with the exceptions of Arizona (although some Native American tribes do observe DST in their territories) and Hawaii. U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, do not observe daylight saving time.

Could President Trump end daylight saving time?

In a December 2024 post on TruthSocial, Trump, who was President-elect at the time, wrote, "The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."

While Trump's position seemed to garner an endorsement from advisers Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the president-elect's son, Donald Trump Jr., appeared to back the opposite position.

The younger Trump's position is consistent with a bill the Senate passed in 2022 that would have made daylight savings time permanent beginning the following year.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to questions from NBC News clarifying whether Trump seeks to eliminate daylight savings time or make it permanent.

How would eliminating DST impact the Chicago area?

As daylight saving time is observed in Illinois from March to November, sunsets will get as late as 8:29 p.m. under daylight saving time on June 20, which comes with a 5:15 a.m. sunrise, according to timeanddate.com.

If Chicago and the rest of Illinois continued to observe standard time after the early March switch, both the sunrise and sunset times at the peak of summer would be an hour earlier, with a 4:15 a.m. sunrise and 7:29 p.m. sunset.

Maintaining standard time would mean earlier sunsets overall, which would include a 6:03 p.m. sunset on March 20, as opposed to a 7:03 p.m. sunset that Chicago will see on that date next year under the observance of daylight saving time.