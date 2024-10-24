When does the Chicago area's first standalone Toys ‘R' Us store open? Here's what we know

After a few holiday seasons of solely existing inside Macy's store, iconic toy brand Toys "R" Us is reopening standalone brick-and-mortar stores once again, with a suburban Chicago mall garnering one of the first locations.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Toys "R" Us will open a 10,000 square-foot store at the Harlem Irving Plaza, located in Norridge.

The opening follows a tumultuous past several years for the chain that included bankruptcy in 2018 and the arrival of Macy's pop-ups nationwide in 2022.

Toys "R" Us plans to open up to 24 flagship standalone stores under current plans.

As for the Norridge location, Saturday's grand opening celebrations will include in-store activities, face-painting, balloon twisting, swag bags, giveaways and more, according to a press release.

The celebration, which is open to the public, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon cutting at the store, located at 4104 N. Harlem Ave., featuring Geoffrey the Giraffe.

According to the release, the new store is a "modern retail concept" with an immersive shopping experience featuring popular toys and brands like LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Paw Patrol and more.

In addition to pop-ups inside Macys, the new store joins a Toys "R" Us at Mall of America, a store in New Jersey at American Dream megamall, and a store inside the Dallas Fort Worth Airport.

Earlier this year, children's' clothing and gear store Babies "R"' Us, which also went out of business in 2018, announced it would open 200 stores across the country inside Kohl's Department stores.