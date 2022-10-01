When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?

With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery.

Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves.

While ticket prices for the garden on most days vary, depending on a number of factors including the date of reservation, several free days are being offered this fall.

Those who are not members of the Chicago Botanic Garden must preregister in order to reserve a spot for the garden's free days. A parking fee of $8 also still applies to residents visiting on free days.

The following dates are free days at the Chicago Botanic Garden for the rest of 2022:

Oct. 10, Oct. 11, Oct. 13

Nov. 7 through Nov. 13

Dec. 12 through Dec. 18

More information on preregistration can be found here.

In addition to the garden's free days, the following residents receive free admission every day and do not have to register in advance if visiting on a free day:

Active-duty military and families with ID

US Military reservists and former POWs

LINK and WIC cardholders

Illinois educators

Families with a kids' museum passport

Information on becoming a member can be found here.