When breakfast ends at Chicago-area fast food chains – and which ones stand out to customers

From McDonald's and Wendy's to Panera Bread, here's when restaurant chains across the Chicago area stop serving breakfast.

By ReeAna Harris

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 25: The sun shines on the Golden Arches and Drive Thru logo of the fast food restaurant McDonald’s, on March 25, 2023 in Bristol, England. Founded in 1940, American multinational fast food chain McDonald’s Corporation, best known for its Big Mac hamburgers, cheeseburgers and french fries, is the world’s largest fast food restaurant chain. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

As another weekend gets underway, early risers across the Chicago area may be used to a routine, but others who are sleeping in may wonder how long they have to grab a quick breakfast.

With the region home to most national fast food chains, there's plenty of early morning options to check out - though the timing of when the items are available and their popularity vary widely.

From breakfast cut-off times across the area to scores from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, here's what to know about fast food breakfast in the Chicago area.

Breakfast cut-off times in Chicago 

Times may vary based on location, so it's best to double-check with your local location on their breakfast times.

  • McDonald’s: Typically stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. (hours may vary)
  • Burger King: Breakfast typically runs from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 
  • Taco Bell: Serves breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. 
  • Wendy’s: Typically serves breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 
  • Chick-fil-A: Breakfast runs from opening until 10:30 a.m. (closed on Sunday’s)
  • Sonic: Breakfast is served all day, through regular hours 6 a.m.. to 10 p.m.
  • Panera: Serves breakfast items until 10:30 a.m. 

Customer satisfaction rankings

On a scale of 0-100, here is how breakfast at major fast food chains was rated by the American Customer Satisfaction Index:

  • Chick-fil-A - 83 (top-rated nationwide)
  • Panera Bread - 79

  • Burger King - 77
  • Wendy's - 75
  • Sonic - 73
  • Taco Bell - 73
  • McDonald's - 70

