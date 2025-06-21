When breakfast ends at Chicago-area fast food chains – and which ones stand out to customers

As another weekend gets underway, early risers across the Chicago area may be used to a routine, but others who are sleeping in may wonder how long they have to grab a quick breakfast.
With the region home to most national fast food chains, there's plenty of early morning options to check out - though the timing of when the items are available and their popularity vary widely.
From breakfast cut-off times across the area to scores from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, here's what to know about fast food breakfast in the Chicago area.
Breakfast cut-off times in Chicago
Times may vary based on location, so it's best to double-check with your local location on their breakfast times.
- McDonald’s: Typically stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. (hours may vary)
- Burger King: Breakfast typically runs from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Taco Bell: Serves breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Wendy’s: Typically serves breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Chick-fil-A: Breakfast runs from opening until 10:30 a.m. (closed on Sunday’s)
- Sonic: Breakfast is served all day, through regular hours 6 a.m.. to 10 p.m.
- Panera: Serves breakfast items until 10:30 a.m.
Customer satisfaction rankings
On a scale of 0-100, here is how breakfast at major fast food chains was rated by the American Customer Satisfaction Index:
- Chick-fil-A - 83 (top-rated nationwide)
- Panera Bread - 79
- Burger King - 77
- Wendy's - 75
- Sonic - 73
- Taco Bell - 73
- McDonald's - 70