When breakfast ends at Chicago-area fast food chains – and which ones stand out to customers

As another weekend gets underway, early risers across the Chicago area may be used to a routine, but others who are sleeping in may wonder how long they have to grab a quick breakfast.

With the region home to most national fast food chains, there's plenty of early morning options to check out - though the timing of when the items are available and their popularity vary widely.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

From breakfast cut-off times across the area to scores from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, here's what to know about fast food breakfast in the Chicago area.

Breakfast cut-off times in Chicago



Times may vary based on location, so it's best to double-check with your local location on their breakfast times.

McDonald’s: Typically stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. (hours may vary)

Burger King: Breakfast typically runs from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Taco Bell: Serves breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wendy’s: Typically serves breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Chick-fil-A: Breakfast runs from opening until 10:30 a.m. (closed on Sunday’s)

Sonic: Breakfast is served all day, through regular hours 6 a.m.. to 10 p.m.

Panera: Serves breakfast items until 10:30 a.m.

Customer satisfaction rankings

On a scale of 0-100, here is how breakfast at major fast food chains was rated by the American Customer Satisfaction Index:

Chick-fil-A - 83 (top-rated nationwide)

Panera Bread - 79

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Burger King - 77

Wendy's - 75

Sonic - 73

Taco Bell - 73