After Shrove Tuesday, here is when Ash Wednesday is, how long Lent is and more

After a Fat Tuesday filled with paczkis and pancakes, tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, marking the start of lent for people of Christian faith.

Lent is a 40-day period preceding Easter Sunday where people from all denominations of Christianity practice self-sacrifice and discipline in various ways including fasting, praying, giving up vices and abstaining from meat on Fridays.

The Lenten period begins on Ash Wednesday, a day where Christians traditionally attend church services and are given ashes in the shape of a cross on their forehead.

This gesture dates all the way back to the Old Testament, when people displayed ashes as a way of proving humility and repentance.

Unlike other holidays, the dates of Ash Wednesday, Easter Sunday and the entire Lenten period fall on different dates each year. Below you’ll find the dates of these holidays, along with where you can get your ashes in Chicago.

When is Ash Wednesday?

This year, Ash Wednesday falls on March 5, almost a month later than in 2024.

Last year, the holiday coincided with Valentine's Day, falling on Feb. 14.

Ash Wednesday also marks the beginning of Lent, which lasts for 40 days and will come to an end on Thursday, April 17.

When is Lent?

Lent begins tomorrow, March 5, on Ash Wednesday. For 40 days, Christians across the world will observe the holiday through traditions of self-sacrifice including prayer and fasting.

Lent will come to an end on a day known as Holy Thursday. For 2025, Holy Thursday falls on April 17.

Where can I get ashes tomorrow?

Parishes throughout Cook and Lake counties will host Ash Wednesday services tomorrow. Additionally, commuters have options to receive ashes at CTA stations and O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport.

The O'Hare International Airport chapel is located in terminal 2, outside security. Mass will be held and include distribution of ashes at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The Midway International Airport chapel is located in concourse C, inside security. Mass will be held and include distribution of ashes at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Old St. Patrick's Church will distribute ashes from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Union Station's Great Hall, located at 255 S. Canal St.

They will also distribute ashes from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Morgan "L" stop at 958 W. Lake St. and from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Bartelme (Mary) Park, located at the corner of Sangamon Street and Monroe Street.

The Faith Table, an interfaith coalition of faith-based institutions, will distribute ashes from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at various CTA line locations. The spots include the Central Park, California, Kedzie, Damen and 18th Street stops on the pink line and the Ashland and 35th/Archer stops on the orange line.

When is Easter Sunday?

This year, Easter Sunday falls on Sunday, April 20. In 2024, it was almost a month earlier.

If you feel like planning ahead, Easter Sunday next year will fall on April 5, 2026.