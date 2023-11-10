When are the 2024 Grammys? The date, nominations and what else you should know

While nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards were revealed on Friday, the coveted ceremony won't take place for a few more months.

The Recording Academy, which produces the awards, unveiled the full list of nominees in 94 categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist - to name a few. The finalists for Record of the Year are: Jon Batiste, boygenius Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Ray, Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and SZA.

This year's ceremony will feature some major changes compared to past years. Three new categories - Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording - will debut.

"These history-making category additions are part of a larger set of updates and amendments, which go into effect immediately at the 2024 GRAMMYs, aimed at making the GRAMMY Awards process 'more fair, transparent and accurate,'" Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason, Jr. stated in a news release.

Considered by many as the most prestigious awards in the music industry, the Grammys, now in their 66th year, "celebrate artistic excellence that defined the year in music."

The 2024 ceremony will take place from 7-10:30 p.m. Central time on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The full list of nominees can be found here.