Thinking about going to the Chicago Pride Parade this weekend?

Massive crowds are expected on Sunday as the 54th annual parade winds through four neighborhoods on the city's North Side. With an estimated one million people slated to join the weekend of festivities, Chicago's Department of Emergency Management and Communications, writing in a news release on Thursday, urged Chicagoans to be aware of street closures, traffic restrictions and additional crowds.

Ahead of the parade, here's everything you need to know about street closures, parking restrictions and more:

What is the route for the Chicago Pride Parade?

The two-mile parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Sheridan and Broadway then head south along Broadway to Halsted, east along Belmont to Broadway, then south to Diversey.

What are the parking restrictions?

Parking restrictions will be in effect beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday for the assembly area at Sheridan and Broadway and the parade route.

Which streets will be closed?

Residents and paradegoers should brace for street closures as early as 7:30 a.m. for staging areas and 8:30 a.m. for the parade route, according to organizers. Streets are slated to fully reopen by 4 p.m.

What is this year's theme?

The official theme this year is "United in Pride."

The theme is meant to "reflect the powerful spirit of unity, resilience, and love that defines the LGBTQ+ community and its allies," according to organizers. "More than just a parade, 'United in Pride' is a call to action—an opportunity to come together, embrace diversity, and continue the fight for equality."

How can I watch?

To snag a prime viewing location along North Halsted Street, spots fill up quickly, so you'll want to arrive early. According to the parade website, for those wanting to avoid crowds, the area along Broadway, south of Belmont, is usually more open.

What will the weather be like?

Hot conditions and temperatures in the 80s and 90s are expected, according to meteorologists. As a result, organizers recommend paradegoers bring bottled water, sunscreen and a hat or other head covering.