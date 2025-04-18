Wheeling

Wheeling Police Department commander dies during training class

Jim Borchardt, 49, passed away during a training class

By Grace Erwin

The Wheeling Police Department announced the death of one of their commanders Wednesday on Facebook.

Jim Borchardt, 49, passed away during a training class. WPD said initial indications suggest he suffered a medical episode.

Cmdr. Borchardt worked for the WPD for 25 years. The statement said he trained and inspired members of the department.

"Jim was a devoted public servant whose legacy of leadership and integrity will forever be a part of our department," the statement read. "His contributions were immeasurable, and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him."

Cmdr. Borchardt is survived by his wife Maralee and their two sons Ryan and Drew, according to WPD.

No further information is available at this time.

