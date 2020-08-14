Wheaton Seventh Grader Surprised with Parade After Months in Quarantine

A middle school student battling a rare condition received a surprise on Friday when a parade of honking cars and excited friends and family members helped her celebrate her thirteenth birthday.

Emily Rominski of Wheaton has Atypical Progeria Lipodistrophy, a condition in which she has almost no fat and her body ages rapidly. Her mother, Kristina Rominski, said Emily has not set foot in a store and has not seen her friends since March.

“Her body is reacting to that with various health issues: heart, liver, kidneys, a lot of different issues, so that’s where the virus is concerning,” Rominski said.

But a group of Emily’s close friends said the surprise parade and party would lift her spirits.

“Emily is a super, awesome, funny, kind person to be around and I love being her friend,” Cecilia Marrello, who is entering the seventh grade with Emily, said.

Wheaton Mayor Phil Suess attended the surprise birthday party and proclaimed Friday “Emily Rominski Day”.