Wheaton residents express opposition to parking lot expansion at Cosley Zoo

At the cozy Cosley Zoo in Wheaton, it was a sleepy Thursday afternoon for all the pigs, ducks, foxes and birds of prey.

But across the street, tension was growing with the zoo’s human neighbors. They’re concerned about a proposed parking lot expansion to accommodate the popular animal sanctuary.

“This is not about the zoo,” said neighbor Kevin Needham, who often visits the Cosley Zoo with his toddler son. “It’s about keeping the zoo the small gem that it is. No need for expansion.”

The Cosley Zoo has been in the Wheaton community for 50 years. Recently, the zoo said it needs more parking spaces for overflow visitors during peak times.

“Unfortunately, on over 150 days each year, the current parking area fills to capacity,” the Wheaton Park District said in a statement to NBC Chicago. “This forces families to park on neighborhood streets, or worse, abandon their visit. As a solution, the zoo has planned a new 93-space parking area on the east side of Gary Avenue to be funded primarily by the Cosley Foundation.”

The proposed lot would sit across the road from the zoo, where cars zip by at 35 miles per hour along Gary Avenue.

“It’s not a problem with the zoo itself. We’re really concerned about safety,” said Alexandra Lee, who worries parents with young children will have to cross the street to see the animals.

But Wheaton intends to install a new traffic light, crosswalk and other safety improvements to mitigate danger.

Some neighbors filed a lawsuit against the Park District and have organized at public zoning meetings.

Christy Needham is pushing for a referendum to get the decision before Wheaton voters in November.

“To voice their opinion on this matter, we’ve started a referendum petition,” she said.

Other zoo neighbors said they’re also upset about diminished property values and have concerns about flooding.

“The Park District has rebutted claims about wetlands and increased flooding, future tax increases and plans to expand the zoo,” the District said. “The Wheaton Park District is only planning to help more children and families visit the zoo on its busiest days by adding needed parking.”

The zoning decision could eventually head to the Wheaton City Council. The next meeting is scheduled for April 9.