Wheaton Police Search for Individual Who Burglarized Vehicles This Week

Wheaton police are on the lookout for a burglar who has broken into several vehicles this week in the western suburb.

Several vehicles were burglarized Wednesday and Thursday in the area of Naperville Road and Danada Drive, according to Wheaton police.

The burglar went through unlocked vehicles, and in one instance, used a garage door opener in a vehicle to open the owner’s garage and search for valuables inside, police said.

Wheaton police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and put their valuables in the trunk if they are going to keep them in a vehicle.