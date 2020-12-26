Wheaton

Wheaton Police Search for Individual Who Burglarized Vehicles This Week

police car siren
Shutterstock

Wheaton police are on the lookout for a burglar who has broken into several vehicles this week in the western suburb.

Several vehicles were burglarized Wednesday and Thursday in the area of Naperville Road and Danada Drive, according to Wheaton police.

The burglar went through unlocked vehicles, and in one instance, used a garage door opener in a vehicle to open the owner’s garage and search for valuables inside, police said.

Local

Illinois General Assembly 14 mins ago

Illinois Lawmakers Propose Plan to Allow Virtual Meetings

2020 census 1 hour ago

Census Data: Indiana Gained Nearly 24K New Hoosiers in 2020

Wheaton police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and put their valuables in the trunk if they are going to keep them in a vehicle.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Wheaton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us