Wheaton Police Investigate Possible Hit-And-Run Crash That Left Woman Dead Monday

Wheaton Police are seeking surveillance video relating to the death of a woman found lying on the road Monday night after a possible hit-and-run collision.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of Roosevelt Road after receiving a 911 call from a motorist.

Paige M. Donahue, a 31-year-old Wheaton resident, suffered severe traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead after being transported to Central DuPage Hospital, according to police.

According to her aunt Daniela Martinez, Donahue had epilepsy and had developmental delays. She lived just a few blocks from where she was found.

Martinez says her niece was walking home from 7-11, and believes a car hit her and kept going.

Wheaton Police say they have not ruled out the possibility of this being the result of a hit-and-run crash, with an investigation underway.

Residents in the area are being asked by police to check their security camera footage that was taken between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wheaton Police Sgt. Patti Potter at 630-260-2059.