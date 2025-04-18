With the first 80-degree day of the year set to arrive this week, it’s time for Chicagoans to trade in their parkas for passes to the city’s best outdoor summertime activities.

Even better, thanks to Chicago’s Rooftop Cinema Club, taking advantage of the summer weather doesn’t have to mean ditching movie night plans.

Located on the fifth-floor terrace of The Emily Hotel at 311 N Morgan Street in Fulton Market, Rooftop Cinema Club kicks off their rooftop movie screenings for the summer and spring season on Wednesday May 7.

Rooftop Cinema Club will screen the 1997 romantic comedy “Love Jones” – set in Chicago – on opening night at 8 p.m.

There’s also a second chance to see the Chicago scenes of “Love Jones” while surrounded by Chicago’s skyline the following evening at 7 p.m., before a 9:45 p.m. screening of “White Chicks.”

Ticket prices range from $12 to $29, depending on seat location, ticket inclusions and time of day, according to the Rooftop Cinema Club Website.

They offer two different seating types: an Adirondack chair for one and a double-width Adirondack Loveseat for two to share.

The seat assignments are first-come first-served, so Rooftop Cinema Club suggests arriving early to secure your preferred seats. Each ticket comes with guidance as to how early you can arrive for each showing, according to their website.

Students and active, retired and family of military personnel (and their family) can score discounted tickets at the club.

Rooftop Cinema Club is hosting a Wine Wednesday event series through a partnership with Bucket Listers. Tickets include a free glass of wine and cost $32.20 for a single chair and $73.80 for the love seat, according to the Bucket Listers website.

Rooftop Cinema Club website currently only shows plans for screenings through July 6, however, their screening season runs through October.

Check out their schedule and purchase tickets here.