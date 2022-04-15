What's Open on Easter? Here's a Look at Chicago-Area Stores

Establishments across the Chicago area have released whether they will be open or closed Easter Sunday. While some stores may be running throughout the holiday, operating hours could differ depending on location.

Here's a list detailing the status of some major stores in the Chicago area:

Open:

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Home Depot

Jewel Osco

Mariano’s

Trader Joe’s

Whole Foods Market

Walmart

Walgreens

Closed: