What's Open on Easter? Here's a Look at Chicago-Area Stores

Establishments across the Chicago area have released whether they will be open or closed Easter Sunday. While some stores may be running throughout the holiday, operating hours could differ depending on location.
Here's a list detailing the status of some major stores in the Chicago area:
Open:
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Home Depot
- Jewel Osco
- Mariano’s
- Trader Joe’s
- Whole Foods Market
- Walmart
- Walgreens
Closed:
- Ace Hardware
- Aldi
- Burlington
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Five Below
- Hobby Lobby
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy’s
- Sam’s Club
- Target