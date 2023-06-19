What's open and what's closed on Juneteenth in Chicago area

Monday marks the federal holiday Juneteenth, and that will mean a number of businesses might be closed in the Chicago area.

Designated a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has become more universally recognized, with many people getting the day off work or school, and others celebrating with street festivals, fairs, concerts and other events.

It marks the day in 1865 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed — after the end of the Civil war, and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Here's a look at what to expect Monday:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Banks

Because Juneteenth is a federal holiday, banks will be closed or have modified hours on Monday. A calendar released by the Federal Reserve Bank notes the holiday is one of 11 holidays for the year.

Grocery stores

Most grocery stores will remain open Monday. The holiday is not listed among the holidays that spark closures or shortened hours for places like Costco, Jewel-Osco, Aldi, Sam's Club and more.

Post office

The holiday will mark some changes for many post office locations. There will be no regular delivery service, except for holiday priority express mail on Monday, according to USPS.

"Customers requiring postal services can use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) available at select Post Offices," the agency said in a release. "The ATM-like kiosk, which accepts debit and credit cards only, can handle 80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail."

UPS and FedEx, however, will remain open.

Stock market

The stock market will be closed Monday, according to Nasdaq.

"Juneteenth is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed," the Nasdaq website states. That means there will be no trading hours,

Schools

Because Juneteenth in Illinois is now a state holiday and this year falls on a weekday, public schools across the state will be recognizing it as a school holiday and many offices will be closed.