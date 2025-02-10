What's open and closed this week on Lincoln's Birthday? Illinois DMVs, USPS and more

Illinois Secretary of States facilities and DMVs will be closed this week, but its not because of President's Day.

It's due to Lincoln's Birthday -- the day that honors Abraham Lincoln, the country's 16th president who hailed from Illinois -- which falls on Feb. 12 each year.

However, Lincoln's Birthday is not a federal holiday, which means the United States Post Office will still deliver mail on Wednesday. Still, DMVs across the state will be closed in observance, along with Illinois courts.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, the state's school code specifies that Lincoln's Birthday is the official school holiday for Illinois, though districts can observe Presidents Day, which falls on Monday, Feb. 18 instead.

Chicago Public Schools, for instance, does not have school on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Presidents Day is a federal holiday, which means mail is not delivered, and banks and government offices are closed. The stock market, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, are also closed on Monday, Feb. 18 in observance of Presidents Day.