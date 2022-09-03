Labor Day

What's Open and Closed on Labor Day? Here's a Look at Chicago-Area Businesses

Labor Day is inching closer, which means it's almost time to celebrate all workers in the United Sates.

Establishments across the Chicago area have released whether they will be open or closed Monday. While some stores may be running throughout the holiday, operating hours could differ depending on location.

Here's a list detailing the status of some businesses in the Chicago area:

Open:

  • Aldi
  • CVS
  • Jewel Osco
  • Home Depot
  • Mariano's
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods Market

Closed:

  • Banks
  • Costco
  • DMVs
  • Post Offices
  • Public Libraries

