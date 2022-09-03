What's Open and Closed on Labor Day? Here's a Look at Chicago-Area Businesses

Labor Day is inching closer, which means it's almost time to celebrate all workers in the United Sates.

Establishments across the Chicago area have released whether they will be open or closed Monday. While some stores may be running throughout the holiday, operating hours could differ depending on location.

Here's a list detailing the status of some businesses in the Chicago area:

Open:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Aldi

CVS

Jewel Osco

Home Depot

Mariano's

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods Market

Closed: