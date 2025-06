What's open and closed on Juneteenth? Banks, USPS, stock market and more

The federal holiday of Juneteenth takes place annually on June 19, and this year, it falls on a Thursday. The holiday dates back 160 years, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed following the end of the Civil War and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2021, President Joe Biden designated the day a federal holiday — expanding its recognition beyond Black America.

The designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday means some people won't have work, and businesses, banks and other offices will be closed. At the same time, there are a plethora of street festivals, fairs, concerts and other events planned throughout the week leading into the holiday.

Here's a breakdown of what to know about Juneteenth.

What is Juneteenth, and when did it become a federal holiday?

The celebration started with the freed enslaved people of Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston on June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. That was more than two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia.

Granger delivered General Order No. 3, which said: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

The next year, the now-free people started celebrating Juneteenth in Galveston. Its observance has continued around the nation and the world since. Events include concerts, parades and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Why is it called Juneteenth?

The term Juneteenth is a portmanteau of the words "June" and "nineteenth." The holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.

Is mail delivered on Juneteenth?

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on June 19, and there will be no mail deliveries. It is one of 11 holidays the USPS observes. The next USPS holiday after Juneteenth if July 4.

UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available and their store locations will be open on June 19, according to the companies' websites.

Is Juneteenth a bank holiday?

The Federal Reserve System will be closed on Thursday, June 19.

Since most financial institutions follow the Fed's holiday schedule, the vast majority of banks are expected to be closed on Thursday, as well.

Is the stock market open on Juneteenth?

Markets will be closed, and Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading on Thursday.

Are government offices closed on Juneteenth?

All federal agencies will be closed on Thursday, including Illinois drivers license facilities and Social Security Administration.

Are business open on Juneteenth?

Most private businesses, including national retailers like Costco, Walgreens, Walmart and Juneteenth will be open on Juneteenth.

