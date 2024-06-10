What's next for the Signature Room space at former John Hancock Center?

The space at the former John Hancock Center that served as home to the Signature Room for three decades was recently bought by the operator of the skyscraper's observatory.

360 CHICAGO announced on Friday it had purchased the 95th and 96th floors of the 100-story building, including the property occupied by the fine-dining establishment from 1993 until late last year.

A popular spot for weekend brunch and celebratory meals, offering spectacular views of the city, the Signature Room suddenly shut its doors in September, citing "economic reasons." Following the purchase, 360 CHICAGO hasn't revealed much about what lies ahead for the iconic space -- but did provide some insight.

Nichole Benolken, managing director, said the floors won't house a restaurant -- though what will be located there hasn't been determined.

“We’re exploring a number of options for the space at this time. I can confirm that we’re not planning on reopening a restaurant in that space, but beyond that, our team is in the very early development stages, and we’ll have more information to share in the coming months," she explained in a news release on Friday.

The 30,000-square-foot space is slated to open to the public in 2026, according to the company.

In 2014, the 94th floor observatory at the John Hancock Center underwent a massive renovation and debuted its new name, 360 CHICAGO, after being purchased by Magnicity, a France-based company specializing in observation decks.

That same year, 360 CHICAGO debuted "Tilt," the city's highest thrill ride in which the glass "tilts," moving eight people over the city at a time. Its most recent venture was a renovation of the former Hancock Tower Bar, which was renamed "The Cloud Bar" in 2022.

Designed as a spot for all ages to relax, have a drink or snack, and enjoy the views, the bar is open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, according to the website.

When work on the former Signature Room space begins, the current attractions on the 94th floor, "will remain unaffected by any work being done on the floors above," the company said.