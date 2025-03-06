What's next for Illinois flag after statewide vote produces overwhelming winner?

After weeks of voting amongst 14 total choices, the Illinois public has decided to keep the state's flag the same. But what happens next?

Earlier this year, the public had the chance to vote on 10 new designs -- finalists from more than 5,000 entries -- that could become the new Illinois State Flag. The contest came after the creation of SB1818, which created an Illinois Flag Commission to "gauge public desire for a new flag."

The current flag came out on top with about 43% of the vote.

The results aren't yet official. By April 1, the commission must prepare and deliver to the General Assembly a report detailing its findings and recommendations.

Lawmakers will then vote on whether to adopt a new flag, reinstate an old one or keep the previous one, the Secretary of State's office said.

“Some may call it an SOB – a seal on a bedsheet," Giannoulias said in the announcement. "The vexillogical community may hate it, but people overwhelmingly prefer our current state flag. Thank you to everyone who made their voice heard on the future of this important symbol of state pride.”