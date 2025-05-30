When President Donald Trump commuted the federal prison sentence of former Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover, it may have marked the first time a form of clemency was granted on a current inmate of the ADX Florence prison, also known as the Supermax.

Hoover, who founded the Gangster Disciples, had spent over two decades in the prison, which houses America's most notorious and violent criminals.

"The only way out of there if you're a prisoner, is a body bag," said NBC Chicago’s Chuck Goudie on a recent episode of "The Takeaway with Alex."

For decades, presidents of both parties have issued pardons and commutations. Rarely, if ever, has one been bestowed upon an inmate in America's most secure facility. A full list of President Trump's clemency actions have focused on people who mostly committed non-violent or white-collar crime.

Transfers between ADX Florence in Florence, Colorado, and other federal penitentiaries do occur, but for prisoners like Hoover -- sentenced to many decades or life behind bars for mass violence or terrorism – release from the maximum security facility to being out of the federal prison system entirely is extremely unlikely.

NBC Chicago reached out to the Bureau of Prisons, which oversees ADX Florence, for comment. We have not heard back at the time of publishing.

Hoover, 74, had been a federal inmate since 1998. He was serving a life sentence for continuing to run the Gangster Disciples behind bars in state prison. In 1973, he was sentenced to 200 years in prison for murdering William "Pooky" Young.

"He was still running criminal organizational operations … from state prison," said Goudie. "The best hope that at least law enforcement officials in this country have found to try to prevent that from happening, stop it from happening or curb it at the very least is to put somebody in these administratively sanctioned facilities the Supermax in Florence, Colorado."

While in ADX Florence, Hoover served time alongside Richard Reid, the “shoe bomber;” Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the "underwear bomber;" Zacarias Moussaoui, 9/11 conspirator; Ramzi Yousef and Mahmud Abouhalima, involved in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing; Dzhokhar Tsarnev, the surviving Boston Marathon bomber; Terry Nichols, co-conspirator of the Oklahoma City bombing; Eric Rudolph, bomber at the Atlanta Olympic plaza; James Marcello, "Front Boss" of the Chicago Outfit; Jeff Fort, founder of the El-Rukn street gang in Chicago; and El Chapo, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to the New York Times, inmates spend their days in 12-foot-7 cells with thick concrete walls. A single window, about three feet high but only four inches wide, offers a small view of the sky.

Each cell has a sink-toilet combo and a shower. Prisoners sleep on concrete slabs topped with thin mattresses. Most inmates have access to books, radio and television. Prisoners in the general population are allotted a maximum of 10 hours of exercise a week outside their cells. All meals come through slots in the interior door, as does any face-to-face human interaction, according to the Times.

"You're in solitary confinement in most cases," said Goudie. "You have almost no contact with anybody on the inside and hardly any contact ever with somebody from the outside. So your ability to run criminal rackets, whether for the mafia or a street gang is really limited."

Though he is no longer in federal custody, Hoover is not a free man. He is still serving his 200-year sentence for the 1973 murder in Chicago. Hoover is eligible for parole in Illinois, and his lawyer plans to petition Gov. J.B. Pritzker for a state pardon.

Hoover's family, friends and lawyers argue he is a changed man who sincerely regrets and strongly renounced his gang life and misdeeds. They point to his age, time served and stated desire to help the community as reasons to seek a life on the outside of prison walls for the first time in 52 years.