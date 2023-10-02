Don't be surprised if your phone buzzes Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, October 4 will conduct a nationwide test of the country's Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA).

The national test will go out in two portions: one portion will be sent to all televisions and radios, the release said, and the other will be sent to all consumer cell phones.

Both messages are set to occur at 2:20 p.m. CT., according to the release.

The reason for the Oct. 4 test is to "ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level," the release said. Should the test be postponed due to severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11, the release added.

The WEA test message will be sent to phones only once, officials said, with cell towers scheduled to broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes.

"During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message," the release said.

According to officials, the message will be accompanied by a "unique tone and vibration."

Here's what the test message will say on cell phones, according to the release.

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”