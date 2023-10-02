FEMA

What's happening on Oct. 4? What to know about the emergency test alert that will be sent to cell phones

Radios, televisions and consumer cell phones will all receive the emergency alert

By NBC Chicago Staff

Don't be surprised if your phone buzzes Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, October 4 will conduct a nationwide test of the country's Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA).

The national test will go out in two portions: one portion will be sent to all televisions and radios, the release said, and the other will be sent to all consumer cell phones.

Both messages are set to occur at 2:20 p.m. CT., according to the release.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The reason for the Oct. 4 test is to "ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level," the release said. Should the test be postponed due to severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date is Oct. 11, the release added.

The WEA test message will be sent to phones only once, officials said, with cell towers scheduled to broadcast the test for approximately 30 minutes.

"During this time, WEA-compatible wireless phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA, should be capable of receiving the test message," the release said.

Local

Country Club Hills 1 hour ago

Sky 5 flies over heavy police presence at Country Club Hills Walmart after ‘armored car incident'

1 hour ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Summery Start to Week

According to officials, the message will be accompanied by a "unique tone and vibration."

Here's what the test message will say on cell phones, according to the release.

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

This article tagged under:

FEMA
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us